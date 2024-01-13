Is Costa Rica Heading Toward Becoming a Narco State? 

The security crisis in Costa Rica continues to alarm experts in the field. Shootings, executions, deaths of innocent people by stray bullets, and the war of drug traffickers for territories have become a daily occurrence in the country.

Although Ecuador’s situation is even more serious than Costa Rica’s, it serves as a mirror for the country. Experts say that if what is happening in the national territory is not controlled, it is only a matter of time before it becomes a narco-state.

“Ecuador and Costa Rica are heading in a very similar direction. In the sense that Ecuador does not produce coca but became a large warehouse of cocaine that came from Peru, Bolivia, Colombia, Venezuela, and that caused what is happening now in Ecuador,” stated Gustavo Mata, former Minister of Security.

For the ex-minister, Costa Rica’s situation with this South American country is assimilated by the “mini cartels” that want to position themselves not only in the domestic market but are fighting among themselves to position themselves in the international market.

“For them, it is profitable to sell cocaine in the United States and Europe because of the large quantity. Even 10 or 15 years ago, a kilo of cocaine was around $7,000 or $8,000; now in Costa Rica, a kilo of cocaine is around $3,000 to $3,500. That is a reflection of the large amount of cocaine in this country, in this large warehouse,” said Mata.

He also mentioned that this year looks grim due to the number of murders and the penetration of drug gangs in Costa Rican society.

The former head of security referred to the latest police interventions, which, according to him, are evidence of great penetration of organized crime. He mentioned examples of this, such as mayors’ offices, police forces, judges, and the Legislative Assembly.

“This indicates that we are heading, without a doubt, to be a narco-state. At the moment it is not, but if we continue in this direction, I would say that soon we are going to be a narco-state,” he added.

Earlier, ex-President Laura Chinchilla had expressed her concerns over the similarities between Costa Rica and Ecuador.

Security experts ask the government and all those in charge of decision-making to act promptly and execute adequate plans that will restore peace in the country before it’s too late.