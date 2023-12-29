Costa Rica Aims at Curbing Digital Exploitation of Minors

A legislative push is underway in Costa Rica to implement harsher punishments for online sexual offenses against children and adolescents. File 24.063 specifically confronts the alarming issue of sexual predators utilizing digital platforms and social media to exploit vulnerable youth.

The multi-part proposal would refine Article 161 of the Penal Code concerning violations of sexual freedom and integrity. Legislators cite the urgent need to introduce new language and penalties addressing the evolving technological threat landscape.

Several major components aim to criminalize common grooming tactics observed online. For instance, contacting, stalking or disturbing minors via networks to limit their development and freedom could warrant one to three years imprisonment. Sharing pornographic materials with kids could also bring identical sentences.

Likewise, utilizing electronic media and sites to coerce minors into sexual speech or acts, including exploitation in live content, would result in three to six years incarceration under the bill. Catfishing through false online personas to solicit kids is also targeted with proposed four to six year terms.

Finally, extorting or blackmailing minors with threats to release intimate photos and messages, whether for sexual or financial gain, could carry five to 10 years if the legislation ultimately passes.

The comprehensive bill intends to crack down on digital offenses that often slip through legal loopholes today. By modernizing the framework around online sexual misconduct, legislators strive to curb a troubling surge in exploitation both domestically and abroad.

The file currently sits with the Security and Drug Trafficking Commission for analysis and debate regarding viability and enforcement. But commission president legislator Navas has actively pushed anti-crime initiatives amid calls to address spiking public security issues.

With child rights advocates reporting recent upticks in internet enticement schemes, the effort could have far reaching impacts if implemented. We’ll continue monitoring the proposed provisions as deliberations get underway in the coming months.