Guatemala Fireman Brings Christmas Gifts While Rappelling

Tied with ropes, a veteran firefighter dressed as Santa Claus rappelled down a 75-meter high bridge in Guatemala’s capital on Sunday to deliver toys to children from poor communities, a Christmas tradition started 26 years ago.

“For a child a toy is a blessing,” 77-year old Héctor Chacón, the senior firefighter adorned in the traditional red and white suit, black boots and a red bag full of gifts, told AFP.

After handing out hugs, he asked the children: “Are you happy?” And they all responded with a resounding “yesssss” in the Jesús de la Buena Esperanza community.

“This gesture is focused on underprivileged children, because we understand that there are many children who would like to have toys, but there are priorities in a home,” said the firefighter.

With his fluffy white beard, Chacón, thinner than the Santa Claus character, highlighted the population’s support to carry out the activity so children “can have a happy, joyful Christmas.”

As every year since 1997, the rescuer, using a harness and ropes, rappels down from some tall structure to deliver the gifts.

He made his first descent from Guatemala City’s emblematic Reformador Tower, and since then has rappelled down other bridges in the capital. On one occasion he did it from a helicopter at a sports park.

For about eight years now, he has been rappelling down the Las Vacas bridge, an old railway overpass, to fulfill this tradition.

“It’s a pleasure to share with these little ones, truthfully, I saw some of them when they were very small. This is the 26th year (of dressing up as Santa Claus) and for eight consecutive years I’ve come to this sector, because the children of this sector broke my heart, they always wait for Santa,” summarizes Chacón.