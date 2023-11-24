Racism Allegations Mar Costa Rican Cup Final

Liga Deportiva Alajuelense’s soccer player Freddy Góndola denounced racist insults by Saprissa captain Mariano Torres during the cup final match played on November 18.

After scoring, the Panamanian player passed through the center of the field, where Los Morados player Mariano Torres was, who according to Góndola insulted him because of his skin color, and an argument was formed with the referee who could not confirm the complaint of racism.

“When I scored the goal, Mariano Torres said a racist insult to me. My skin color should not be a reason for an insult unless he calls me a black monkey shitter. We know that we do not control the fans, but the captain of the other team insulted me,” said Góndola a day after the title.

The team announced their unwavering support for the player and expected an investigation.

“We understand the gravity of the allegations made by Freddy and we support his courage in speaking out against racism. The easy option for him would have been to keep quiet and continue to enjoy the goal celebration,” Alajuelense said through a press release.

“At this moment, we want to emphasize our commitment to the investigation process that must be carried out by the responsible entities, actively collaborating to clarify the facts and to ensure that there are exemplary sanctions,” the club added.

Saprissa Denies Racism

On the other hand, Saprissa also defended its player, pointing out that the internal investigation supports the version of Torres, who denies the accusations of Góndola.

“The institution will support its captain in all instances where it is appropriate to do so after verifying his word and reiterates its commitment and total repudiation against any act of racism but calls to maintain respect and seriousness when dealing with such sensitive issues with accusations devoid of evidence,” said Deportivo Saprissa.

Mariano Torres categorically denies having uttered racist insults in the final of the Cup Tournament, while nearby players claim not to have heard any racist insults.

“I did not say a racist slur to Góndola, that is false. I have never been and never will be a racist. I will not refer any more to the subject and to all this circus that they are putting together without evidence or witnesses,” said Mariano Torres, captain of Saprissa.