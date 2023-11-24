Costa Rica Rewards Sustainable Tourism Leaders with Coveted CST Seal

Here is a 353-word article from the perspective of a Costa Rican newspaper on the companies that obtained the Certificate of Sustainable Tourism:

San José, Costa Rica – The Costa Rica Tourism Board’s (ICT) latest list of companies awarded the prestigious Certificate of Sustainable Tourism (CST) was published this week, recognizing leaders in eco-conscious and socially responsible tourism across the country.

The CST is the first regional tourism quality seal designed specifically for small and medium-sized tourism businesses in Central America. For countries like Costa Rica that did not yet have a sustainability certification program, the CST provides a valuable opportunity to gain recognition.

Sixteen Costa Rican tourism companies earned the CST seal this year, including hotels like Hyatt Place and Villa Florencia, tour operators such as Corcovado Surcos Tours and Mardigi Tours, and eco-adventure leaders like Veragua Rainforest and Adventure Park.

“Receiving the CST seal shows our commitment to sustainable practices that respect local communities and conserve Costa Rica’s incredible natural beauty for future generations,” said Juan Carlos Obando, Managing Director of Vista los Sueños eco-lodge.

The certification verifies sustainability in three key areas – environmental responsibility, positive community impact, and efficient operations. Along with the recognition, CST provides guidance to help small tourism entrepreneurs plan and execute service provision aligned with quality standards valued by visitors.

CST certification is now available to a wider range of tourism businesses including spas, institutions, protected areas, restaurants, transportation providers, and car rentals. The seal is valid for two years and endorsed by an independent Technical Verification Commission.

Certified companies also gain access to invaluable benefits such as simplified country brand licensing, reduced fees for international fairs, press trip prioritization, and more. CST status is globally recognized by the UN’s Global Sustainable Tourism Council.

“We encourage all tourism businesses, both small and large, to apply for CST certification,” said ICT’s Director of Quality and Sustainability. “This prestigious and nationally valued seal enables Costa Rica to further position itself as a world leader in sustainable tourism.”

Interested companies can begin the CST application process through the online platform at https://cst.turismo-sostenible.co.cr.