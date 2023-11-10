Les Elfes International Camps – Switzerland

At Les Elfes International, we aim for the young participants to leave with cherished memories and a sparkle in their eyes.

Nestled in Verbier in the heart of the picturesque Swiss Alps, Les Elfes International has been a benchmark for children’s camps for over 36 years. This Swiss family-run business offers an unparalleled experience for children from 6 to 17 years of age. Besides the beautiful scenery and luxurious chalets, Les Elfes provides a mix of outdoor education, language immersion, and a chance to develop independence and personal growth skills.

Here, children not only from Costa Rica but from more than 70 different nationalities converge to participate in programs from 1 to 5 weeks, both in winter and summer. From skiing on the 450 kilometers of slopes in the 4 Valleys to engaging in over 40 sports activities in the summer, Les Elfes ensures each child discovers their passion.

“I’ve learned so much from my time at Les Elfes. I’ve become a better skier and snowboarder, and my French has improved dramatically. But beyond that, I’ve made lifelong friends. Some of my closest friends are Sofia and Antonia, whom I met three years ago during my first winter camp. We have the best adventures together!

And let’s not forget about the incredible experience of visiting a chocolate factory and bringing back delicious chocolates to Costa Rica!” says Chanel, an enthusiastic thirteen-year-old girl from Costa Rica who has been a devoted participant at Les Elfes International Winter and Summer Camps for five consecutive winters. Chanel has forged lifelong friendships with kids from around the globe, making her experiences at Les Elfes International genuinely unforgettable.

Chanel enthusiastically recommends Les Elfes International Winter and Summer Camps to students from Costa Rica and beyond. The camp offers a vibrant blend of learning, fun, and cross-cultural exchange that creates lasting memories.

“I can’t stress enough how amazing Les Elfes is. You get to try out so many fun activities while making friends from all over the world. It’s such a fantastic opportunity to learn about different cultures and make connections that will last a lifetime.”

Offer your child the chance to forge lasting memories and meaningful friendships. Learn more about Les Elfes International camps, check out their website www.leselfes.com