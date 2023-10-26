Thousands Unite for “Great National March” in Costa Rica

A diverse coalition of farmers, students, unions, and other advocacy groups, gathered for the “Great National March” on Thursday, making their way from Plaza de la Democracia and the University of Costa Rica (UCR) to the Presidential House.

They united in opposition to government policies they claim erode Costa Rica’s rule of law and the well-being of most of the population.

The mass demonstration echoed demands such as food security, high-quality public health and education, strong environmental policies, human rights protection, fair economic and taxation systems, more job opportunities, greater support for the arts and culture sector, as well as a comprehensive plan to tackle crime and insecurity in the country.

“It’s a crucial moment for our nation to prioritize these issues,” Gustavo Gutiérrez Espeleta, dean of the University of Costa Rica (UCR).

He also shed light on the necessity of fiscal reforms and stressed a progressive tax system to counter evasion.

The protesters have called upon the government to abide by Article 50 of the Political Constitution, aiming to enhance the well-being of residents through effective production and equitable wealth distribution, while emphasizing the right to an ecologically balanced environment.

Notably, the groups expressed their disapproval of potential policies allowing hydrocarbon exploration and open-pit metallic mining, despite some factions supporting such measures.

The calls for national dialogue and reforms weren’t just limited to San José. Similar demonstrations were observed in Limón, Liberia, and Pérez Zeledón, where a chorus of voices from various walks of life resonated the demands of their San José counterparts.

San José also saw participation from legislators of the Frente Amplio and Liberación Nacional parties, both endorsing the cause of the Social Rule of Law.

The nationwide call for a structured dialogue, led by the President, remains at the heart of these mobilizations. As Costa Rica stands at these crossroads, the echoing voices from its streets seem to demand not just change, but dialogue and understanding.

“We must defend agriculture, food sovereignty, and bolster social security and public health. Environmental sustainability, a topic the current government neglects, is of paramount importance,” the UCR dean commented.