Costa Rica Weather Creates Traffic Chaos

Costa Rica rainy season is in full force. Routes 1 (The Pacific Coast highway) and 32 (the road from San Jose to Limon) are experiencing closures, due to landslides caused by heavy weekend rains.

The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) reported that they have been working at all hours to rehabilitate both roads.

Over the weekend, the downpours caused the overflow of the Naranjo River. As a result, Route 1 (or Interamericana Norte) had to be closed at different times in the section between Barranca and Miramar in Puntarenas. It is also closed south of Quuepos. The road from Cuidad Colon to Puriscal is also closed due to landslides.

But this Monday, there was another landslide on the Interamerican Highway, although it occurred at the Cambronero area in San Ramon, according to the ministry.

The same situation occurred on also Route 32, which connects San Jose with Limon. On this road, the problem is near the place known as “La Vuelta de los Sustos.” From neither of these points, it is clear when the traffic for vehicles could be reopened, according to the ministry.

The current forecast is not promising.

The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) forecasted changing conditions, such as variable cloudiness, from early Monday morning for the Costa Rican territory.

Additionally, more rain is expected in maritime areas adjacent to the coasts, which could result in rain along the Pacific, one of the most affected areas by the weekend downpours.

Precipitation is also expected in the afternoon and evening on that side of the country, as well as in the Central Valley. The occurrence of scattered showers accompanied by thunderstorms is not ruled out in the Caribbean and the Northern Zone.