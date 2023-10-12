Costa Rica Trip Offers UDel Students Hands-On Learning

A group of University of Delaware students recently shared their enriching experiences visiting Costa Rica as part of the university’s study abroad program. For over a decade, the UD Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology has been leading student groups to explore Costa Rica’s ecological wonders.

Associate Professor Kyle McCarthy, who spearheads the annual 4-week biodiversity program, aims to impart the significance of biodiversity conservation through immersive hands-on learning. “I want them to understand the importance of biodiversity to humanity,” McCarthy emphasized.

The intensive program includes reading scientific literature and conducting fieldwork like bird monitoring, camera trapping animals, and bat identification. For many students, it offers invaluable real-world experience applying tools from their courses.

“Although there’s some biodiversity in Newark, Delaware, it’s not nearly as rich as the tropics,” observed McCarthy. The trips allow students to engage with the stunning biodiversity of Costa Rica’s rainforests, cloud forests and dry forests first-hand.

McCarthy relishes watching students discover and experience these natural marvels, which continuously ignites his own passion for environmental education. “They’re all seeing and experiencing so many new things,” he added.

The UD students hailed the immersive, hands-on program as more impactful than solely academic lessons. Costa Rica’s biodiversity offers them exposure to conservation challenges and engenders a deep appreciation for the natural world.

The nation provides a living classroom to gain experiences that shape environmental ethics. As study abroad participation diversifies, UD’s Costa Rica program continues exemplifying how experiential learning opportunities can profoundly shape students’ global perspectives.