Costa Rica’s 2023 Internet Freedom Score Sees Troubling Drop

Costa Rica achieved a score of 85 in the “Freedom on the Net 2023” report. This study was published by Freedom House and is part of the 13th edition of the annual “Freedom on the Net” report, which assesses human rights online.

The project evaluates internet freedom in 70 countries, representing 88 percent of the world’s internet users, and reviews developments between June 2022 and May 2023.

Costa Rica ranks among the top 5, trailing behind Iceland (94 points), Estonia (93), and Canada (88), but standing ahead of the United Kingdom (79).

However, it’s worth noting that the country saw a significant drop in points in this year’s report.

“Costa Rica continues to have one of the world’s most open online environments, though challenges have emerged under the government of President Rodrigo Chaves Robles,” Freedom House noted.

The report highlights several critical observations which merit careful scrutiny. While internet connectivity is robust in Costa Rica, inequalities persist based on socioeconomic and geographical considerations.

Furthermore, Freedom House emphasized that the country has become increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks, compromising the proper operations of multiple governmental agencies.

The nation’s score fell in two categories where it formerly held impeccable records. The first pertains to self-censorship among journalists, noting that “it has become a more serious issue for journalists and other online critics of the current government.”

The organization reminisced about various altercations President Chaves had with the media, such as when he labeled them “political hitmen,” or his continual disputes with the Costa Rican newspaper, La Nacion.

The study also illuminated an incident from the prior year involving the government’s interactions with online trolls.

“In December 2022, reports emerged that Joselyn Chacón, the Minister of Public Health, had allegedly paid an online troll using the pseudonym ‘Piero Calandrelli’ to target journalists and other critics of the government online,” Freedom House detailed.

In a similar vein, an adviser to President Chaves endeavored to question the trustworthiness of CRHOY.com journalist Jason Ureña. This specific event culminated in legal proceedings, as the journalist sought exoneration.

During the recent presidential campaign, there was a marked increase in fake profiles and ‘trolls’, seemingly to craft distinct social media narratives.

Conclusively, Freedom House underscored that Costa Rica has a long-standing tradition of democratic stability, marked by a multifaceted political arena and consistent, credible electoral cycles. Rights pertaining to free expression and assembly are solidly anchored.

“The legal system is reliable, yet numerous presidents have grappled with corruption allegations. Persistent challenges include discrimination against the LGBT+ and Indigenous communities, coupled with ongoing territorial disputes involving Indigenous entities,” they concluded.