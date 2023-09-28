Costa Rican Government Accused of Cartel Talks

A recent article published in the Mexican newspaper El Universal has alleged that the current Costa Rican administration may have initiated talks with Costa Rican mafia networks linked to the Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generación cartels.

The article, which cites anonymous sources, claims that the Costa Rican government may have asked the mafia networks to decrease the rising street violence and expose the security failures in exchange for continuing drug trafficking operations.

The article also alleges that the negotiations with the criminals were carried out by “key figures within Costa Rican security structures,” including some who were directly involved with the government.

The Costa Rican government has denied the allegations, calling them “false” and “a crime.” The Costa Rican Judicial Investigation Organization (OIJ) has also stated that it will never compromise with criminals.

The allegations come at a time when Costa Rica has become a significant link for the Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generación cartels to transport drugs from South to North America.

The cartels are also said to be involved in other criminal activities in Costa Rica, such as money laundering and extortion. The Costa Rican government has been under pressure to take action against the cartels, but it has been difficult to do so given the power and influence of the gangs.

The allegations of ties between the government and the cartels are serious and could have a significant impact on Costa Rica’s reputation and security.

It is important to note that the allegations have not been proven, and the government has denied them. However, the allegations raise serious concerns about the government’s ability to combat drug trafficking and other organized crime in Costa Rica.

The Costa Rican people deserve to know the truth about the government’s relationship with the cartels. The government should launch an independent investigation into the allegations and take all necessary steps to protect the country from the threat posed by organized crime.