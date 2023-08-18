Costa Rica Grapples with Rise of Predatory ‘Shark Loans’

A concerning trend has emerged in Costa Rica as so-called “shark loans” become increasingly prevalent across the country. Experts point out that the often violent practices associated with this exploitative form of high-interest lending are not yet legally recognized as criminal activities.

The recent “Usury Law” passed by the former Legislative Assembly has inadvertently exacerbated the issue, leading to greater financial exclusion that pushes vulnerable individuals in need of money towards shark loans and shady lenders.

Mario Zamora, the Minister of Security, highlighted the profound national implications of this trend. While reviewing legislative proposals currently under consideration in Congress, Zamora expressed optimism that lawmakers would soon implement robust mechanisms to counteract the financial exploitations tied to these loans.

“Our nation desperately needs ways to combat the abuses of shark lending. I remain hopeful the Assembly will pass the necessary laws,” stated Zamora.

The minister also spotlit the overarching issue of credit inaccessibility, which leaves many Costa Ricans excluded from formal lending channels and susceptible to predatory loans.

The security risks posed by shark loans are multifaceted. Several Bills of Law have already been presented in Congress to tackle the problem on legislative fronts. These include Bill 3.101 to advocate financial inclusion through microcredit promotion and regulation; Bill 23.661 to reintegrate excluded consumers into the banking system; Bill 23.575 to regulate and penalize shark lending; and Bill 23.858 to enable wiretapping in extortion cases.

PUSC congresswoman Daniela Rojas stressed the advancement of both the microcredit and usury crime bills. “Given the current security challenges, expedited processing of these initiatives is needed,” she added.

Gloria Navas of the New Republic party voiced optimism that the bills would be ready soon, given the momentum behind cracking down on predatory lending.

“We foresee the fruition of these bills on a record timeframe, addressing the urgent need,” she stated.

Finally, PLP deputy Gilberto Campos reiterated the importance of achieving the goals outlined in the legislative projects. He further advocated for categorizing shark loans as organized crime, capitalizing on Costa Rica’s recently approved legal measures against syndicates.

With pressing security and social implications, shark loan reform remains high on the legislative agenda. Lawmakers seem cognizant of the need for prompt action and citizens eagerly await robust policies to curb exploitative lending practices.