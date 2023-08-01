Uncertainty Clouds Future of Electric Buses in Costa Rica

The prospect of electric buses serving regular routes in Costa Rica remains unclear, according to discussions at a recent public transportation forum examining post-pandemic modernization.

The forum, hosted by the National Chamber of Transportation (CANATRANS), convened government officials and industry leaders to identify roadblocks hindering adoption of eco-friendly electric bus technology.

A primary concern voiced was the lack of a defined legislative and operational model to manage the transition, along with the high upfront cost of electric vehicles.

In February 2021, the country attempted a pilot program deploying electric buses donated by the German Ministry of Environment on select routes. However, this did not translate into a sustainable business framework to enable the gradual integration of this technology.

José Poltronieri, Director of Operations at Grupo Autotransportes Desamparados (ATD), noted the substantial investment needed for electric buses is prohibitive for companies.

He stated that purchasing just ten electric buses would currently cost around $3 million. This high capital cost, he argued, would require “significant fare increases, discouraging transport operators from investing in electric vehicles.”

Additionally, Deputy Minister of Energy Ronny Rodríguez Chaves emphasized the critical importance of building charging infrastructure before deploying electric buses.

He proposed public-private partnerships to construct a charging network, highlighting the need for clear regulations and coordination between route concessionaires who would manage these facilities.

Meanwhile, Eduardo Araya, Transport Commissioner of the Public Services Regulatory Authority (ARESEP) stressed first defining a clear modernization blueprint and business model before transitioning regular routes to electric buses. He further encouraged guidance from the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) on the matter.

In November 2022, three donated electric buses began operating between Liberia and Daniel Oduber Quirós Airport in Guanacaste, thanks to a partnership between the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) and Grupo Caribeños.

According to the public institute, they are working to develop a viable business model, which would involve leasing electric buses to operators.

The overarching goal is to successfully introduce this green technology into Costa Rica’s public transportation landscape. However, uncertainties remain around legislation, infrastructure, and funding needed to make electric buses a reality for regular commuter routes.