Costa Rica Locals Frustrated By Lack of Support Following Landslide

Residents of Aguas Zarcas in San Carlos, Costa Rica are voicing frustration over what they feel is inadequate support from local authorities following a catastrophic landslide that severely impacted the community.

The devastating landslide on July 23rd destroyed houses, businesses, roads and infrastructure across Aguas Zarcas. In the aftermath, volunteers from within the community have been left to handle the arduous clean-up efforts alone, without assistance from the municipality.

Several locals whose properties were ravaged have spent days digging through the rubble trying to salvage belongings, after being denied access by police deployed by the mayor. “The mayor decided to shut us out, we had to call on a fellow resident to help gain access to continue our work,” one victim explained.

Anger is mounting towards Mayor of San Carlos, Karol Salas, who residents say twice reassured them prior that “the worst had passed” before the landslide took them by surprise. Locals also denounced the municipality refusing to provide machinery to aid the recovery process.

Further frustration stems from assurances by geologist Julio Madrigal of the National Emergency Commission just days before the event that the worst was over. Witnesses say no official evacuation order was given, forcing residents to flee with no warning to save themselves as the disaster unfolded.

“The mayor has been conspicuously absent since I challenged her. She promised to meet to find a resolution, but we are still waiting,” stated Nazira Quesada, a business owner impacted.

Residents now fear the likelihood of more landslides due to the risk of upstream land dams forming. They are demanding urgent assistance from local and national authorities, feeling abandoned amidst the tragedy.

The community of Aguas Zarcas faces immense loss and uncertainty following the harrowing landslide. Their calls for support from local leaders have so far resulted only in disappointment and frustration. As the recovery process continues, many hope municipal and government aid will soon arrive so they are not left shouldering the immense burden alone.