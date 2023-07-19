Protests From La Carpio Shuts Down Costa Rica’s Main Highway

On Wednesday morning, residents of La Carpio blocked the General Cañas Highway, several meters before the Hospital México in La Uruca, to protest the Ministry of Public Education’s (MEP) lack of support for the local Technical Professional College.

The protesters are upset that the MEP has revoked 54 scholarships that were promised to students while the college is relocated to Rafael Vargas Quiros School in Tibás. This has left many students without the means to get to school or afford meals.

“We don’t want to be taken for granted; we have followed all the necessary processes, and yet they continue to play with us,” said Rónald Varillas, one of the protesters.

Community members also revealed that until recently, classes were held in a rented commercial space due to the lack of proper facilities. This issue further highlights the urgency for the Ministry to address the concerns of the community.

“Yesterday, they handed out tickets to those who had and hadn’t received scholarships. Some students called their parents crying because they didn’t receive scholarships,” added Varillas.

The Technical Professional School is a vital resource for the La Carpio community, which faces significant social and economic challenges. The school provides vocational training and prepares young individuals for the job market.

The recent lack of support from the MEP poses a threat to these educational efforts. Massive traffic jams have been reported in both directions of Route 1, as well as on nearby roads such as La Valencia, Tibás, and San José.

The situation remains tense as the residents continue to demand accountability and the restoration of the revoked scholarships for the betterment of education in La Carpio.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Education has yet to issue a response regarding the protesters’ demands. The community hopes that their actions will prompt a meaningful dialogue and a resolution to their pressing concerns.

The MEP’s Response

The Ministry of Public Education released a statement on Wednesday afternoon addressing the protesters’ concerns. The statement said that the MEP is committed to providing quality education to all students, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

The statement also said that the MEP is working to resolve the issue of the revoked scholarships and that it will provide more information in the coming days.

The community is hopeful that the MEP will take their concerns seriously and that the situation will be resolved soon.

About La Carpio

La Carpio is a neighborhood in San José, Costa Rica. It is located on the outskirts of the city and is home to a diverse population of over 30,000 people. The neighborhood is known for its high crime rate and poverty.

The Technical Professional School is one of the few institutions in La Carpio that provides quality education and vocational training. The school has been instrumental in helping young people from the neighborhood break the cycle of poverty.