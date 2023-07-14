American Airlines Adds Flights to Costa Rica for Winter Season

American Airlines is thrilled to announce its expanded flight frequencies to Costa Rica for the upcoming winter season. Passengers can expect more flights to Liberia (LIR) and San Jose (SJO), as American Airlines aims to meet the high demand for travel to these destinations. During the peak season, over 85 weekly flights will be operated from Costa Rica to the United States, offering travelers more options and flexibility.

Rafael Sanchez, the Regional Manager of Operations for Central America, expressed his excitement about the news. He stated that the expansion comes just a few weeks after the announcement of the increased service from Charlotte to Liberia. Sanchez emphasized that Costa Rica is a key destination for American Airlines, and they take pride in their position as the leading U.S. airline in the country.

From December 20th to January 7th, 2024, American Airlines will enhance its service on the San Jose (SJO) – Miami (MIA) route. The airline will increase the number of daily flights from three to four, utilizing the reliable Boeing 737 aircraft with a passenger capacity of 172. This represents an impressive 33% increase in seat capacity from San Jose to Miami compared to the previous year, providing more availability and convenience for travelers.

Simultaneously, American Airlines will operate three daily flights from Liberia (LIR) to Miami (MIA) during the same period, adding an extra daily flight to meet the growing demand. With these frequency increases in Liberia and San Jose, American Airlines will achieve a significant 12% increase in seat capacity in Costa Rica this winter compared to the same period in the previous year.

American Airlines is dedicated to providing excellent service and convenience throughout the region. In line with this commitment, they recently announced their largest winter schedule ever for the Caribbean and Latin America. This includes an increase in daily service from Charlotte (CLT) to Liberia, further enhancing their strong presence in the region.

For travelers eagerly planning their winter getaways, tickets for American Airlines flights to Costa Rica will be available for purchase starting July 15th on aa.com. Don’t miss the opportunity to secure your seats and experience the beauty and adventure that Costa Rica has to offer. Stay updated with the latest news and developments at news.aa.com.

American Airlines’ expanded flight frequencies to Costa Rica during the winter season, along with the increase in flights to Liberia and San Jose, demonstrate their commitment to meeting the travel needs of passengers. With improved services and increased seat capacity, American Airlines is determined to provide a seamless and enjoyable travel experience.

Prepare to embark on an unforgettable journey by booking your tickets from July 15th and enjoy the wonders of Costa Rica with American Airlines.