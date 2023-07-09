Costa Rica’s Security Crisis: Garabito No Longer Has Video Surveillance Services

As reported by the media outlet CRHoy.com, the Municipality of Garabito in Puntarenas has stopped paying for video surveillance services in three districts: Jacó, Tárcoles, and Lagunillas.

This situation is extremely worrisome, considering Costa Rica’s recent increase in violence and crime, with Puntarenas being one of the most affected provinces.

Datasys Group S.A. announced that it was forced to discontinue its video surveillance camera services due to payment defaults.

According to the information provided by CRhoy.com, the Municipality failed to fulfill its payments as stipulated in contract 2020CD-000012-00218. They also mentioned that the Internal Audit unit issued illegal instructions to stop paying Datasys Group S.A.

CRHoy.com stated that the Municipality owes approximately ¢231 million. However, this is yet to be officially confirmed.

“We regret to inform that the Municipality of Garabito has chosen to repeatedly fail to fulfill its payment obligations for said contract. During the contract execution, Datasys Group S.A. has provided the Video Surveillance services according to the guidelines established in the specifications, demonstrating its suitability and commitment to the security of the Canton of Garabito,” the company stated.

According to Randall Vargas, spokesman for Datasys Group S.A., the company has sought to maintain the continuity of the public service, as it understands the vital importance of ensuring the safety of the communities.

“The Municipality’s non-compliance violates the principles of legality, transparency, legal certainty, and good faith,” added Vargas.

Due to the situation, Datasys was forced to completely disconnect the service and remove the infrastructure that was previously installed.

“We apologize for having to take these measures, but the recurrent and unjustified failure to fulfill the payments by the Municipality of Garabito has left us with no other option. We will continue working to guarantee the safety and well-being of our clients and users in other locations where we are valued,” mentioned Vargas.