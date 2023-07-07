Hate Speech on the Rise in Costa Rica, UN Warns

The United Nations (UN) has urged Costa Rica to take urgent action to address the constant growth of violence, aggression, and hate speech on social media. The UN asked the country to develop and implement a National Strategy against hate speech and discrimination.

The UN’s call comes after a joint report by COES and the UN found that there has been a 50% increase in hate messages on social media in Costa Rica over the past year. The report, which analyzed public profiles and pages on Facebook and Twitter from June 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023, found that “1.4 million messages and conversations related to hate and discrimination were detected on Costa Rica’s social media platforms.”

The report also found that the percentage of users engaging in hate speech has increased by 62% over the past year. It also found that there has been a 5% increase in women participating in hate speech and discrimination since 2021. However, men continue to be the main creators of these messages.

“The UN is calling on Costa Rican society to be aware of this situation and come together to implement effective measures to combat hate speech and build a safe and respectful digital environment for all,” the organization mentioned.

Costa Rica is expected to promote the initiative with the support of UNESCO, which will ensure education “in citizenship values and respect, laying the groundwork for positive change in Costa Rican society.”

Allegra Baiocchi, UN Resident Coordinator in Costa Rica, emphasized the importance of addressing this growing issue and avoiding the normalization of expressions of hate, violence, and discrimination in public discourse.

She also highlighted the need for the state and social actors to be involved in finding solutions.

Baiocchi emphasized the significance of implementing the Guide for the Prevention of Hate Speech in the education sector, jointly developed by the Ministry of Public Education, UNESCO, and the United Nations Office for the Prevention of Genocide and the Responsibility to Protect.

“It is essential for all actors to come together in the implementation of effective national strategies to curb this worrying trend,” added Alexander Leicht, Director of UNESCO San José. UNESCO has voiced its concern about the growth of xenophobic messages, the increase in violence against women, and the LGBTIQA+ populations. Meanwhile, hate speech has always increased against media and journalists.

“It is crucial to strengthen education in citizenship values and respect, both in the educational sphere and in society at large. Only through a joint approach and solid commitment can we build a safe digital environment and promote peaceful and equitable coexistence,” Leicht affirmed.

The UN’s call for action comes at a time when Costa Rica is facing a number of challenges, including rising inequality, poverty, and crime. Hate speech can exacerbate these challenges and contribute to social unrest. By taking action to address hate speech, Costa Rica can create a more just and peaceful society for all its citizens.