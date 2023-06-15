Stay Prepared: App Delivers Early Earthquake Alerts in Costa Rica



A new application has been launched in Costa Rica to provide early earthquake warnings, thanks to the collaboration between the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (Ovsicori), the Swiss Seismological Service, and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation. The app, called ATTAC (OVSICORI-UNA Earthquake Alert), is a free service provided by UNA and is compatible with Android devices running on version 8.0 (Oreo) or newer, with Google Play services installed for notifications.

Martino Protti, a seismologist from Ovsicori-UNA, explained that ATTAC is a fully automated system that integrates various instruments and algorithms, although it may still be susceptible to technical failures. The primary objective of the app is to save lives and serve as a model for other Latin American countries, according to Vicent Laurent, the head of the Swiss Embassy mission in Costa Rica.

The application offers three types of alerts:

early earthquake alert that prompts immediate action

early earthquake alert that doesn’t require immediate action

a silent notification

Alejandro Picado, the president of the National Emergency Commission (CNE), emphasized the significance of this tool in strengthening the country’s emergency processes, including drills, the development of family emergency plans, and search and rescue operations.

Picado further explained that the app provides crucial seconds for individuals to react to a seismic event and initiate the evacuation process in buildings. While initially launched in Costa Rica, ATTAC will soon be extended to Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Guatemala as part of the same initiative. However, it is important to note that after March 2024, the funding from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation will cease, and the participating countries will be responsible for maintaining the networks and early warning algorithms.

To ensure users are informed about updates, notifications and announcements will be delivered through the ATTAC app as well as posted on the OVSICORI-UNA Facebook page. As mentioned earlier, the application only available for android at the moment but they say it will soon be available for ios. If your android user, it can be downloaded using the QR code here:

Photo: Ovsicori

With the introduction of ATTAC, Costa Rica takes a significant step towards enhancing its earthquake preparedness and response capabilities, paving the way for other countries in the region to follow suit. By leveraging technology and collaborative efforts, the app aims to mitigate the impact of earthquakes and protect lives in the face of these natural disasters.