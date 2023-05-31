Starlink Expands to Costa Rica: High-Speed Satellite Internet Coming Soon

Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite connectivity company, will soon launch in Costa Rica as the government recently granted an operations license, as confirmed by Musk’s company.

The company belongs to SpaceX, another company that belongs to Musk, and provides space transportation services.

Currently, the satellite internet provider already has a presence in El Salvador, Panama, Honduras, and Guatemala.

The high-speed service will be available as of the third quarter of this year. The Superintendency of Telecommunications (SUTEL) indicated that Starlink has already completed the requirements for its operation.

Starlink’s network has more than 3,000 satellites, which has enabled the expansion to other markets.

According to the company, customers who live in areas with difficult access can enjoy a 500 Megabits per second (Mbps) connection. The connection can support online streaming and gaming. Its main objective is to connect remote or rural areas with little or no access to this service.

Starlink’s online website indicates that the service will be available in Costa Rica during the third quarter of this year, coinciding with recently completed regulatory procedures.

Federico Chacón, president of the Board of Directors of the Superintendence of Telecommunications, confirmed that the company had begun negotiations to provide services in the country in October 2022. However, all the documentation was duly presented on April 24.

“SUTEL issued the technical opinion through resolution RCS-093-2023 on April 27 with the recommendation to the Executive Branch to grant the concession,” said Chacón.

The company offers three packages for individuals, customers, businesses, aircraft, and boats. Prices range from $110 to $500 per month, depending on the plan selected and the speed.

The basic home kit includes an antenna with automatic motorized orientation to receive the signal, a router, and cabling.

Prices for Costa Rica have yet to be officially established, but they are expected to be confirmed soon.