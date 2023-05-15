Saprissa and Alajuelense Battle for Costa Rican Clausura Final

Archrivals Saprissa and Alajuelense will face each other in the final of the while in Guatemala, Comunicaciones eliminated Achuapa and came one step closer to competing for the title.

Saprissa struck first on Thursday, defeating Herediano 2-1 in the first leg, and on Sunday, they once again showed their superiority with a 2-0 victory, closing the series with an aggregate score of 4-1.

On the other hand, Alajuelense won their series with a total score of 5-2 against Cartaginés.

Both teams drew 2-2 in the first match on Wednesday, leaving the final result for Saturday. A brace from midfielder Aarón Suárez and a goal from defender Giancarlo González secured a 3-0 victory for the Manudos in the second leg to seal the tie.

In Guatemala, the popular Comunicaciones secured their spot in the semifinals by coming back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Achuapa 4-1 on Sunday (4-3 aggregate), and they will face Antigua, who eliminated Municipal in a penalty shootout.

The other finalist will come from the matchup between Guastatoya and Xelajú, who defeated Xinabajul and Mixco, respectively.

In Panama, in the first leg of the semifinals, Plaza Amador and Independiente drew 0-0 on Friday, and on Sunday, Tauro defeated Sporting 2-1.

On Saturday, in Honduras, Olancho defeated Real España and will play their first league final against Olimpia, the most successful team in the Honduran tournament, who eliminated Marathón in the semifinals.

On the same day in El Salvador, at the end of the qualifying stage, the quarterfinal matchups were determined: Águila-Jocoro, Alianza-FAS, 11 Deportivo-Metapán, and Dragón-Firpo.