Exploring the Top 3 Marinas in Costa Rica

We receive many inquiries about where in Costa Rica a visitor or local can find a proper facility offering world class infrastructure and a variety of activities. We compiled this list based on the that criteria as well as access to the public, and most importantly, those that support marine conservation.

Costa Rica, renowned for its stunning coastlines and abundant marine life, is a paradise for boating enthusiasts and sea lovers. With its diverse ecosystems and breathtaking landscapes, it’s no wonder that Costa Rica has become a popular destination for sailing, yachting, and sportfishing.

To cater to the growing demand for maritime activities, the country boasts a number of top-notch marinas that provide world-class facilities and services.

In this article, we’ll delve into the top three marinas in Costa Rica, where boating enthusiasts can embark on unforgettable nautical adventures.

The Top 3 Marinas in Costa Rica

1. Marina Pez Vela – Quepos

Ivannia Alvarado / The Tico Times

Located in the historic town of Quepos on the Pacific coast, Marina Pez Vela is a premier marina that offers a unique blend of natural beauty and modern amenities. With its strategic location near the renowned Manuel Antonio National Park, Marina Pez Vela provides easy access to both offshore fishing grounds and breathtaking coastal exploration opportunities. Boasting a full-service marina with 195 slips, this marina caters to vessels of all sizes, from small boats to luxury yachts.

In addition to the state-of-the-art facilities, visitors can enjoy a variety of dining options, boutique shops, and vibrant nightlife within the marina complex. Marina Pez Vela is the perfect gateway to experiencing the rich biodiversity and adventure that the Pacific coast of Costa Rica has to offer.

Marina Pez Vela also supports a variety of local charities and are strong supporters of marine conservation. You can drive from San Jose, about 3.5 hours on a good day, or fly into the new Quepos domestic airport.

2. Golfito Marina Village – Golfito

Karl Kahler/The Tico Times

Situated on the southern Pacific coast of Costa Rica, Golfito Marina Village offers a unique and secluded boating experience. Nestled in the calm waters of Golfito Bay, this marina provides a tranquil setting surrounded by lush rainforests and stunning landscapes. Golfito Marina Village features 50 slips and offers a comprehensive range of services, including fuel dock, boatyard, and concierge services.

The marina is part of a larger resort community that includes luxury villas, boutique shops, and a yacht club.

Boaters visiting Golfito Marina Village take advantage of the nearby Golfo Dulce, known for its rich marine biodiversity and exceptional sportfishing opportunities. The marina serves as a convenient base for exploring the region’s natural wonders, including wildlife reserves and pristine beaches.

Golfito Marina Village offers a secluded and idyllic retreat for boating enthusiasts looking to connect with nature and escape the hustle and bustle of city life. The local community strives to preserve its unique mixture of nature reserves and marine resources. There are direct flights from San Jose via domestic airlines.

3. Marina Flamingo – Playa Flamingo

Photo: Facebook Flamingo Marina

Located on the northern Pacific coast of Costa Rica, Marina Flamingo is a popular destination for boaters seeking a laid-back atmosphere and breathtaking coastal beauty. Situated in the serene waters of Playa Flamingo, this marina offers a range of services and amenities to cater to boating enthusiasts.

With 130 slips, including spaces for larger vessels, Marina Flamingo provides ample room for boats of various sizes. Boaters can take advantage of the marina’s fuel dock, boatyard, and professional staff to ensure a seamless boating experience.

Playa Flamingo itself is renowned for its pristine white sand beaches and crystal-clear waters, making it an ideal spot for swimming, snorkeling, and diving. The marina is surrounded by luxury resorts, beachfront restaurants, and vibrant nightlife, offering a well-rounded experience for visitors.

Marina Flamingo supports efforts to train local woman on how to work in the sportfishing business in conjunction with organizations like FECOP.org. Direct flights into Liberia airport are suggested.

Final Thoughts

Costa Rica’s top marinas offer boating enthusiasts an array of world-class facilities and services in breathtaking natural settings. Whether you’re looking for adventure, sportfishing, or a luxury boating experience, these marinas provide the perfect starting point to explore the country’s stunning coastlines, rich biodiversity, and vibrant marine life.

From the Pacific coast’s Marina Pez Vela to the Golfito Marina Village, and Marina Flamingo, each marina offers its own unique charm and attractions. Embark on an unforgettable nautical adventure and discover the wonders of Costa Rica’s marine playground.