Costa Rica Labor Day: Measures in Place to Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow

Costa Ricans will have an extra day off this weekend in honor of Labor Day. As expected, many will take advantage of this holiday to travel to the country’s beaches, mountains, and rural areas. To ensure the smooth flow of traffic, authorities have taken necessary measures and are urging drivers to exercise caution and responsibility on the road.

One such measure is the opening of a reversible lane on Route 27 to facilitate the traffic from those returning from the Pacific Coast. This will be effective from 2 to 6 pm, allowing drivers to travel in one direction only, from Orotina to the Ciudad Colón intersection. Additionally, there will be no vehicle restrictions in downtown San José and the Circunvalación route on Monday, enabling license plates ending in 1 or 2 to enter the central area without any problem.

Although these measures are in place, MOPT officials are warning Costa Ricans to avoid speeding and drinking while driving. They have also requested the population to avoid overloading vehicles and using cell phones while driving. Safety equipment such as seat belts, helmets for motorcyclists, and devices for minors should be used at all times.

Officer Alexander Solano advised drivers to rest before the trip and to respect road signaling to avoid overtaking. “We warned everyone before Easter. Nonetheless, some people underestimate tiredness and sleepiness when driving, but it only takes a fraction of a second to lose control of the vehicle and cause a tragedy,” he stated.

Despite the excitement of having an extra day off, Costa Ricans must prioritize their safety and that of others on the road. Remember, the road can be dangerous, and accidents can happen in a split second. Therefore, it is essential to exercise caution and responsibility while driving.

This Labor Day weekend, let us enjoy the day off while being mindful of our safety and that of others on the road. With the right attitude, we can ensure a smooth and accident-free transit for all.