Strong 6.8 Earthquake Rattles a Large Part of Costa Rica

By Tico Times
Initial reports from Costa Rica authorities reported a 6.8 earthquake on the national territory.
Photo: USGS

According to the National Seismological Network, the telluric movement occurred at 4:18 p.m and its epicenter was located 65 km west of Coiba Island, Panama. There have been 4 aftershocks felt since then.

The tremor was felt in Coto Brus, Río Claro, Turrialba, Desamparados, San José, Heredia, Jacó, Atenas, Orotina, Pérez Zeledón, Siquirres, Moravia, Alajuela, Sixaola, Puriscal, Los Santos area and Batán.

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) informed that No Tsunami alerts have been issued at this time but it appears it came from an offshore fault line. There are also no reports of other incidents due to the earthquake.

Users of social networks reported the earthquake as being long and strong. The Tico Times will update.

For information on how to stay safe when a earthquake hits, check out our recent article.

