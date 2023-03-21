Amb. Thomas-Greenfield leads US del. for Summit on Democracy & Development in Costa Rica

The U.S. Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has been selected to lead the U.S. delegation to the 2023 Summit for Democracy in Costa Rica. The summit is set to take place on March 29-30, and is being co-hosted by the United States, the Netherlands, Republic of Korea, and Republic of Zambia.

This global gathering will build upon the success of the first Summit for Democracy, held in December 2021, and showcase the ability of democracies to address the world’s most pressing challenges and deliver for their citizens.

The second Summit for Democracy will convene world leaders in a virtual format, followed by hybrid gatherings in each of the co-host countries with representatives from government, civil society, and the private sector. On March 30, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will participate in events hosted by Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, which aim to encourage youth engagement in the democratic process.

The Ambassador will deliver a keynote address and interact with youth activists and leaders, focusing on creating a more secure and just world founded on democratic principles. More information about her upcoming trip will be released soon.