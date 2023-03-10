Los Angeles FC beats Costa Rican team Liga Deportiva Alajuelense

Los Angeles FC beat Liga Deportiva Alajuelense 3-0 in the first head-to-head of the CONCACAF Champions League.

The game was played at the Alejandro Morera Soto stadium in Alajuela. The stands were packed with liguistas (as the local team supporters are known), who chanted and cheered on their team.

While the Costa Rican team tried their best, Los Angeles FC showed their clear superiority and could’ve even scored more than three goals.

The first match of the round of sixteen between the teams from Los Angeles and Alajuela evidenced that the Costa Rican soccer league needs major improvements. Meanwhile, LAFC showed they have great ball possession, are quick in transitions, and can easily create goal chances.

In addition, Los Angeles’ superstars displayed, once again, their worth, quality, and decisiveness as they guided their team to a solid victory.

Although the effort and passion cannot be criticized, la Liga’s game wasn’t good. Their best player ended up being goalkeeper Leonel Moreira, who had key saves. He managed to stop at least four shots in less than five minutes.

LAFC’s first goal was scored at the beginning of the second half. The US team ran a play through the right side of the field, crossed to the far post, and Bouanga did not miss. Again, in the 70th minute, Hollingshead got past his defender and passed the ball to Bouanga, who scored. His last goal was a brilliant shot during the 89th minute. It was a great night for the Gabonese striker, who scored a hat-trick.

Ninety minutes await as both teams will meet again in Los Angeles. The series seems to be decided, and everything points to the team from the city of Angels claiming the series victory, with a larger score.