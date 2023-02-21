Inauguration of Flamingo Marina in Costa Rica Took Place Over the Weekend

This past weekend the new Marina Flamingo was inaugurated in the province of Guanacaste. The project seeks to attract tourism, create jobs, and reactivate the economy in the canton of Santa Cruz.

With luxury amenities and restaurants located on one of Costa Rica’s most beautiful beaches, the Marina is “an international destination for luxurious yachts, equipped to accommodate boats of all lengths and beams.”

According to the promoter, Joaquín Gamboa, the project was carried out under the highest standards and focused on environmental safety through alliances with leading companies.

“It’s a dream. After six years of hard work, we are pleased to see it inaugurated. We have very strict environmental controls, and we’re constantly monitoring everything,” Gamboa mentioned.

The Marina offers all the high-quality facilities boaters expect and has the accommodations required to maximize guests’ enjoyment.

“It’s a reinvestment in Guanacaste. This was an area that really needed support, especially in terms of infrastructure. The Marina will provide jobs and boost local commerce,” explained the project’s developer Sam Shaheen.

Ocean-front apartments and hospitality-focused staff will make staying at the Marina Village one of the most memorable vacations.

In addition, thirty villas with luxurious designs and different floorplans are available for purchase. The development has an ideal location and is close to other areas where visitors can go mountain biking, hiking, horseback riding, zip lining, and ATV rides.

At the same time, its promoters point out that a crucial part of the project was guaranteeing it would contribute to the development of the people of Guanacaste.

“With this project, we hope to continue supporting the community, especially women and children, so that they can receive a quality education,” he added.

The Marina aims to provide first-world service, which implies offering the best facilities without forgetting its local impact. “We are designing a project for children to promote sports, academic support, and empowerment,” said Laetitia Deweer, a representative of the NGO Cepia.