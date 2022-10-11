Nicaragua beats Brazil 3 to 1 to book ticket to World Baseball Classic

Nicaragua won on Wednesday the second of the tickets to the World Baseball Classic, after beating Brazil 3 to 1, in the qualifier played in Panama, where the hosts won the other ticket in dispute.

The Nicaraguan ninth took the duel, held at the Rod Carew Stadium, in Panama City, with three hits and seven hits, compared to only one run and five hits by their rival.

The Pinoleros quickly broke the deadlock by scoring their first two runs in the top of the first episode.

First, it was the torpedo Steven Leyton who scored, from third base with a hit by Elmer Reyes, and then Cheslor Cuthbert after a double to left field.

Leonardo Reginatto scored for Brazil in the fourth inning, after an error by the third baseman, but Nicaragua put the final touch in the seventh, with a run by Luis Montealto.

Rod Carew Stadium has been the venue since September 30 for the qualifiers for the World Baseball Classic to be played in 2023.

Argentina, Brazil, Nicaragua, Nicaragua, New Zealand, Pakistan and Panama participated in the qualifier, with two slots in dispute for the Classic.

Nicaragua achieved its first qualification for a World Classic with an overall score of 22 runs for, 10 against, 34 runs scored and 26 allowed.

The Nicaraguan team beat Pakistan (12×0), Argentina (6×5) and Brazil (3×1), a team to which it also suffered its only loss (4×1). Leyton was their main offensive weapon, with 6 hits, 3 RBIs and 6 hits in 13 at-bats.

For its part, Panama qualified thanks to whitewashes against Argentina (11×0) and Brazil (4×0).

To date, the Canaleros have participated in two of the four editions of the Classic as a guest, in 2006, where they finished second to last, and in 2009, where they were second to last.