Costa Rica Appoints First Woman Ambassador to the UN

Maritza Chan Valverde was appointed Ambassador of Costa Rica to the United Nations (UN), as confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship. Chan will assume her new position as of August 15.

Chan is the first woman to be chosen as Ambassador to the UN. This represents a great achievement for the country and a step forward in gender equality.

She has also been on Costa Rican missions to the United States, the Organization of American States (OAS). In addition, she has experience in security issues and is a promoter of the Peace and Women’s agenda.

The newly appointed Ambassador was crucial in the Arms Trade Treaty negotiation process.

On the other hand, the second selected candidate is Ana Elena Pinto Lizano as Ambassador to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and France.

Pinto is a career diplomat who was part of the internal service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship, as well as the missions to France, Chile, and UNESCO. She has led the process of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the Summit of the Americas.

Also, Pablo Heriberto Abarca Mora was designated as the United Mexican States Ambassador.

Abarca is a business administrator, former executive president of the National Chamber of Tourism, president of the Central American Federation of Chambers of Tourism, as well as former congressman of Costa Rica.

The President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves Robles, assigned three new officials to serve as Costa Rican ambassadors abroad.

Ambassadorial appointments will be finalized on August 15, and the representatives are awaiting the delivery of their respective letters of credence before officially beginning their duties.