President of Costa Rica attends inauguration of Flamingo Marina

The President of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, attended the inauguration of Flamingo Marina, in Guanacaste.

Chaves and his team were in the province of Guanacaste to participate in the Annexation festivities. The President decided to take advantage of the occasion to visit the new Marina.

This project is expected to benefit the area and help boost the coastal economy. In addition, it is expected to be a major new attraction for tourists.

Flamingo Marina consists of three stages. This first stage, recently inaugurated, required an investment of nearly $50 million. It also has tourist accommodations, a convention center, and a desalination plant to take water from the sea. This desalination plant will allow the seawater to be potable, thus avoiding any pressure on the limited potable water resource in the area.

According to information provided at the event, the other two stages of the marina will be ready in 2024.

“This proposal satisfies me because it is based on three of the key pillars of the Costa Rican economy:

The beauty of its nature

Its openness to the world

The richness of its people

These pillars drive our country and allow it to enter today’s agitated and changing markets,” said President Chaves Robles.

William Rodríguez, president of the ICT, explained the importance of this project for the area, especially in terms of job creation and its focus on environmental protection.

He explained that one of the most important aspects of the marina is its environmental commitment. For instance, it is committed to protecting the Flamingo mangrove swamp.

It also hopes to revitalize the coastal economy through direct and indirect employment. This will bring new opportunities for locals severely affected by the pandemic and currently unemployed.

“The Flamingo Marina is the sixth one in the country. This strengthens the possibilities for Costa Rica to expand the niche of nautical tourism and compete with high-quality destinations in North America, Europe, and the Caribbean,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez concluded that this marina will put the “country on the world map of yacht and superyacht owners, which will increase activities such as sport fishing, diving and whale and dolphin watching.”