Avianca launches new nonstop flights from D.C. to Costa Rica

Excellent news for travelers: on Friday, July 15, Avianca inaugurated flights between Washington DC (IAD) and San José (SJO).

This first flight departed from Juan Santamaria Airport with more than 100 passengers at 17:10. Flight AV662 was headed non-stop to Washington Dulles International Airport.

The airline offers eight weekly flights on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, making it particularly easy to plan a trip.

Aviacion Online published the flight itinerary, which is:

Washington DC – San José Flight AV 663 IAD 02:30 – SJO 05:30 Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

San José – Washington DC Flight AV 662 SJO 17:10 – IAD 23:50 Monday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

“We know that travel is now a necessity, both for commerce, tourism, the economy, and for family ties,” said Rolando Damas, Avianca’s director of sales for North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

According to data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, during the first semester of 2022, the arrival of 690,249 Americans was registered, confirming the North American nation as the main tourist issuing market to Costa Rica.

In addition, Washington, D.C., is one of the cities in the United States with the largest Costa Rican community.

This is the airline’s fourth U.S. destination from Costa Rica after Los Angeles (LAX), New York (JFK), and Miami (MIA).

“From AERIS, we know the importance of the North American market for the country since, in the first five months of the year, we recorded the entry of 570,634 passengers from the United States. For this reason, we celebrate the expansion of Avianca flights that allows us to provide a new travel option for tourists to the city of Washington and continue strengthening the national economy,” said Ricardo Hernandez, General Director of AERIS.

Prices will depend on the options chosen by the traveler and the season in which the trip takes place. As published by Avianca on its website, promotional fares are available, depending on the dates of travel, from US$164 each way.

For reservations, fares and prices, check Avianca’s website or an airfare consolidator like Expedia