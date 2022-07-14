Costa Rican government reopens route 32

According to the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT), route 32 was reopened at 11:30 a.m. this Tuesday, July 12.

“With the removal of 17,000 cubic meters, equivalent to 1,417 wagon loads, Route 32 was reopened on Tuesday,” reported the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation through social media.

The highway that connects San José with Limón had to be closed on June 23, after a landslide caused by heavy rains, at kilometer 28.

Route 32 is commonly used by at least 20,000 trucks per month, as Limón is one of Costa Rica’s major ports. These trucks move most of the country’s imports and 88% of its exports.

The road closure affected many drivers, who were forced to take alternate routes. For instance, carriers had to use route 10, which passes through Siquirres, Turrialba, and Cartago.

Nonetheless, this road is unsuitable for the passage of large trucks and puts the lives of truck drivers at risk.

“In an average of 20 days, Route 32 is causing complications in the supply chain; the sector has been experiencing serious problems,” said the President of the Costa Rican Chamber of Exporters (CADEXCO).

The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation sent personnel to clean the road to address the situation. However, the constant rains and tropical storms that hit the country hampered and delayed the work.

Previously, the Minister also mentioned that to solve the problems definitively, it was necessary to intervene on the slopes. If this is not done, landslides will continue to occur as they have in the past, especially during the rainy season.

Several business people have expressed their support for an intervention on Route 32 to solve the recurring problems.

“There is a need for a long-term structural solution because there will be downpours every year, and these closures will always be happening,” said the Costa Rican Chamber of the Food Industry.

MOPT urged people to drive cautiously along this route, especially with heavy rains. “Drive cautiously and abide by the instructions of Transit officials,” authorities said in a Facebook post.