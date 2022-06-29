A Special Costa Rica National Symphony Orchestra Live Performance

The V Concert of the Official Season 2022 of the National Symphony Orchestra of Costa Rica (OSNCR) will feature deluxe guests: Costa Rican trumpeter Juan Carlos Meza and U.S. pianist Benjamin Pasternack will be the soloists.

Juan Carlos Meza, principal trumpet of the OSNCR, will perform Georg Telemann’s “Concerto in D Major for trumpet.” At the same time, Pasternack will play Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Concerto in C minor No. 24 for piano KV491”.

“I am thrilled and honored to be able to participate again as guest soloist of the National Symphony Orchestra, in an Official Season concert, especially with this work that has not been played since 2003,” said trumpeter Juan Carlos Meza.

He also elaborated on the musical piece will interpret and explain some of its particularities.

“It is a brilliant work, which represents the complexity of the baroque style in the execution of the trumpet. It requires the use of the piccolo trumpet, an instrument used in all the repertoire of the baroque period”, he added.

The concert will also include the “Symphony No. 5 in B-flat major Op. 100” by the Russian Sergei Prokofiev, composed in 1944.

Moreover, the concert will be presented on Friday, July 1, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, July 3, at 10:30 a.m., at the National Theater of Costa Rica.

Tickets for this event can be purchased through the website and box office of the National Theater of Costa Rica, with prices ranging from ¢7,200 colones to ¢24,000 colones, depending on the location.

There will be a 40% discount for seniors and students with ID at the box office.

Musicians invite everyone to enjoy their concert. Additionally, they emphasized that this will be the last concert of the Official Season for three of the oldest members of the OSNCR, who will be retiring in the next few days: Georgina Mora, violin; Patricia González, violin; and José Manuel Rojas, English horn.

The National Symphony Orchestra of Costa Rica is characterized by excellent presentations and highly qualified and talented musicians. It is an unbeatable event for those who love good music and wish to delight themselves with special guests.