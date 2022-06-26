Costa Rican Tourism Institute presents a plan to boost the industry

The Costa Rican Tourism Institute presented the Costa Rica National Tourism Plan 2022-2027, with three main objectives for the growth and improvement of the Costa Rican tourism industry.

William Rodríguez López, Minister of Tourism, presented the strategic document at an event held at the Convention Center.

The backbone of the 2022-2027 Plan is based upon three pillars:

Sustainability

Innovation

Inclusiveness

With this approach, the Institute seeks an equitable distribution of benefits to improve the quality of life to which Costa Rica aspires as a nation.

“After months of joint work between the public and private sectors, we are pleased to have the guide that will allow us to continue promoting tourism and its linkages, adapted to the new reality,” said the Minister of Tourism, William Rodríguez López.

In addition, the plan strives to promote the country’s positioning as a valuable society, one where there is a shared vision of a prosperous future, with an idea of environmental sustainability and socio-economic inclusion.

Rodolfo Lizano, director of Planning and Tourism Development of The Costa Rican Tourism Institute, explained that the plan aims for tourism to continue to be one of the leading sectors of the national economy.

He also revealed that it was important exploiting the natural, cultural, and human resources which are part of the tourism experience offered by the country to both domestic and international tourists.

“Together with this, tourism should be an inclusive, resilient activity that generates linkages, innovative, safe, and high-quality services for local and foreign tourists, allowing them to connect with the Costa Rican essence, its richness, values, and the worth of the Costa Rican society that we have built together,” added Lizano.

The first objective is to promote resilient tourism activity that makes sustainable use of tourism and cultural heritage. The goal is to have, by 2027, tourism destination management plans that integrate local tourism development, sustainable production, and measures to combat climate change and its effects in all of the country’s 32 Tourism Development Centers.

A second objective is to foster the distribution of demand in Costa Rica’s 32 Tourist Development Centers to continue improving the quality of life of the communities in the different regions. The goal within five years is to reach and surpass 70 points in the Social Progress Index in these centers.

Finally, the third objective is to maintain tourism as the main driver of the Costa Rican economy and thus achieve by 2027 an income of US$ 4.9 billion in foreign exchange, the arrival in the country of 3.8 million tourists by all routes, and 400,000 cruise passengers disembarking at all ports of the country.

To accomplish these goals, those who elaborated the plan suggested adopting innovative, sustainable, and inclusive practices to promote the efficient use of tourism resources for the benefit of tourists, businesses, and the general population, always in harmony with nature.

Also, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute prospects to improve product offerings focused on diversification, innovation, inclusion, sustainability, and quality, to generate added value for tourists.

Positioning Costa Rica as a valuable social center suitable to be visited all year round is a central aspect of the plan. Those in charge of managing tourism activities expect to increase the interest of the leading international tourist markets, by highlighting Costa Rica’s attractions.