Costa Rica Wellness tourism grows in popularity

Costa Rica is visited by millions of tourists each year. Given that the country is such a desired destination, the wellness industry is seeking to position itself and grow even more.

Wellness tourism is based on offering an experience in which visitors are able to achieve, maintain or strengthen personal well-being. This type of activity promotes mental, physical and emotional balance, through the use of complementary therapies, techniques and other holistic services.

One of the most important aspects of this sector, is its harmony with the environment and the opportunity for local development, enhancing sustainable development.

The Wellness Association of Costa Rica launched an initiative for the Global Wellness Day to share a series of discussions on various topics of great global importance such as the hotel offer focused on wellness, beauty and personal care products, design of experiences and spaces for wellness, conscious and healthy lifestyles, happiness as the path to wellness, forest therapy and experiences with training in the forest and wellness tourism trips.

The talks began on June 20 and will continue until June 30. They are free and held virtually.

Hotel Rio Perdido, The Retreat Costa Rica, Rio Celeste Hideaway, Sentir Natural, Ana Leda Arias con doTerra, HF&Co Wellbeing Designers, Centro de Bienestar Vida Amatista, Choose Happiness, EcoWellness & Travel, Essencia Futura de biocosméticos, Mistico Park, FisioBienestar and Spa Orosi al Natural, are among the participants.

According to the Global Wellness Institute wellness tourism is expected to generate more than US$1100 million by 2025. The data from their report “The Global Wellness Economy: Looking Beyond Covid,” showed this industry generated $720.4 billion in 2019. The pandemic and the measures taken as a consequence, caused a drop to $435.7 billion in 2020. By 2021 the amount reached was US$652.8 billion and by 2022 the market share is estimated to be US$816.5 billion internationally.

“These data provide sufficient and necessary information to make every effort to promote the sustained and responsible growth of Wellness tourism,” said Laura Barrantes, representative of the sector.

While the pandemic slowed the growth of this industry in 2020, the consequences of confinement and the various health problems caused by covid-19 have led people to prioritize their physical and mental well-being, becoming more and more interested in options that offer them a better quality of life.

“Costa Rica’s offer in terms of nature is presented on the international map as the destination of choice to enjoy activities that generate wellness in natural environments,” Barrantes explained.

The hotels, associations and all the people involved will redouble their efforts and seek the growth of the industry that benefits both tourists and the country in general.

“For 2022, Wellness Costa Rica continues with its initiatives to strengthen the offer and encourage the growth of opportunities throughout the national territory, so it can generate alliances and productive linkages that generate a great impact on the tourism economy, in addition to generating employment and welfare for communities and people,” said the President of Wellness Costa Rica.

With no restrictive policies due to covid-19 and the desire to be in contact with nature after confinement, it is expected that more and more tourists will seek wellness alternatives for their vacations.