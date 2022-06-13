Costa Rican President delivers speech at the IX Summit of the Americas

The President of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves Robles, gave his speech at the second plenary session of the IX Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, United States.

Chaves stressed the need for all the nations of the region to work collectively to achieve the joint development of an indivisible America, which will advance towards a future without distinctions between north and south, or between continental territories and islands.

“The peace, democracy and prosperity of the continent depend on our ability to collectively address the common challenges and threats to the well-being of our peoples,” said President Chaves Robles.

According to the President, it is important that nations do not avoid the commitment to generate greater opportunities within the reach of the most vulnerable sectors of society, in order to mitigate the challenges that the peoples of the Americas have been facing for decades, such as inequality, poverty, deficient public services, lack of security and very high levels of corruption.

“This is the decisive moment to take action. It is the time to rediscover the shared values that will allow us to build a prosperous America. It is the time to find common answers to the challenges we face in each of our societies, it is the time to join wills, actions and restore the illusion of the inhabitants of our continent,” said President Rodrigo Chaves.

At the regional forum, the president highlighted the lack of balance in the social scale, which triggered the current level of migration.

“Latin America has the great challenge of ensuring that prosperity and peace spread throughout the region so that no one has to leave their homeland expelled for reasons such as hunger or fear,” the Costa Rican President said.

The President concluded his speech by inviting the heads of state and governments to continue creating partnerships between countries to build a better region.

“The challenges and issues we discussed at this summit are closely linked. If we join together to promote the necessary structural changes that will drive these new investments, we will generate jobs, opportunities and, above all, the capacity of our people to build a future that our children will be grateful for”, he pointed out.