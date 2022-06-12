Costa Rica authorizes time off to watch match against New Zealand

President Rodrigo Chaves authorized a one-hour recess for Central Government employees to watch La Sele’s match against New Zealand. The game will be played on Tuesday, June 14 and is a decisive one, as the winner will seal its ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Presidential Office informed this Friday the hour off will be added to the regular lunch break for public employees, so that they will be able to enjoy Costa Rica’s game from noon to 2 p.m.

The permit applies to officials of the Central Government. However, the President also urged the Legislative and Judicial branches, as well as autonomous entities and the private sector, to allow their workers to enjoy the game.

However, essential service workers will not be able to enjoy the hour off. Employees from public hospitals, clinics and Ebáis, as well as workers from the Juan Santamaría International Airport and the Transit Police will work their regular hours.

“Tuesday, June 14 is a very special day for all of us who love our ‘Sele’ and our Costa Rica. More than 13,000 kilometers away there will be 11 warriors on the field to culminate a historic qualification,” mentioned the President.

Chaves explained that despite high expectations regarding the Costa Rican national team’s chances of qualifying to the World Cup next Tuesday, he is unable to grant the day off to officials.

“Obviously we all want to see that game, but the country is in a complex situation,” said Chaves.

“To give a holiday or not to give a holiday, I decided to split it in half. That is why we are going to give public sector employees an extension in their lunch hour to enjoy the game, so that we can send all the good vibes and excitement of a people passionate about the most beautiful sport in the world,” the president announced.

The President of the Costa Rican Soccer Federation indicated that “if our national team qualifies, the time off will almost be forced, I see very few people returning to work.”

The Ticos are anxious and eager for the match to start, to see their national team qualify for the World Cup. Undoubtedly, if it they make it, there would be a tremendous celebration in Costa Rica.