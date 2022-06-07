Costa Rica National Soccer Teams Leaves for Qatar

The Costa Rican National Team left for Qatar with the dream of qualifying to the World Cup. The Ticos will face New Zealand on June 14 to seek qualification to the World Cup, which will be played in November.

The fans have always been a fundamental part of the National Team’s achievements. That is why the Costa Rican Soccer Federation invited all fans to take to the streets and show their support for the team.

With flags, chants, drums, whistles, unrestrained screams; amid jumps, red smoke bombs, an excited red tide was bidding farewell to its national team. With this, the Ticos hope that the players will be motivated and with the conviction to get a victory in the final leg of the World Cup qualifiers.

By car, motorcycle, bicycle or on foot, hundreds of fans caravanned from the Gol Project in Belen to the Juan Santamaria Airport.

Costa Ricans’ passion for soccer surpasses all understanding, especially when it comes to their national team. Los Ticos wanted to convey a message of support, unity and confidence to the players in charge of taking them to the biggest party in the world of international soccer.

At the airport, another crowd greeted the players. The fans exploded with happiness and with the unison, classic chant: oe oe oe oe ticos, ticos!

As the players arrived to the boarding lounge, dances and typical songs accompanied the national team’s send-off.

“We leave with all the good feels, good wishes and everyone’s blessings. We hope to get that ticket to the World Cup,” said Kendall Waston.

The team’s flight will take off this Monday at 12:50 p.m. to Miami. Then, they will have a layover in the United States for a two-hour period before their 12-hour flight for Qatar.

Yesterday, the supporters were present at the National Stadium to support the National Team in its match against Martinique and to encourage the players to get that longed-for berth in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

“We are 100 minutes away, there is nothing beyond it; we are going to play the most important game of our lives and our career, and we are going to give it our best to keep improving. It is the most meaningful game of our lives and the one that will bring us the most joy”, commented soccer player Johan Venegas when asked about the upcoming game against New Zealand.

With the phrase, until the last minute, players and fans will give their all on the field and in the stands to achieve the feat the 5.5 million Ticos have been yearning for.