New “STEAM Room” in Costa Rica’s Children’s Museum

Starting June 2, all children, young people and families in general who visit Costa Rica’s Children’s Museum, will be able to enjoy a modern and attractive space for education and learning, in the new “STEAM Room.”

According to CINDE, it’s a place full of technology, tests, games and interactive devices that will provide unique opportunities for guests. The refurbished space seeks to encourage research and interest in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

This project has been in development for more than 5 years. It’s now a reality thanks to the collaboration between CINDE, the Children’s Museum, and the outstanding support from Akamai, Emerson, Establishment Labs, Intel and Maderama, Pulse, Roche, National Instruments, Accenture and Johnson & Johnson.

“At the Children’s Museum we understand the importance of fostering careers in STEAM areas among the new generations, especially amongst women. This is why we thank the Costa Rican Coalition of Development Initiatives (CINDE) and each of the companies that have made a valuable contribution to offer the public this modern and attractive room,” said Monica Riveros, Executive Director of the Children’s Museum.

“We are sure will enhance the skills and abilities of the children and young people who visit us,” she added.

There are 6 modules, each one dedicated to an area of STEAM methodology. Visitors will learn about the importance of the scientific method, programming and decoding. They will also study product design, manufacturing through technological processes, robotics and the integration of technology in today’s society.

After a forced shut down due to the pandemic, today the “STEAM room” reopens its doors. It has been renovated, attractive graphics were implemented, as well as a modern learning methodology and an area equipped for the development of STEAM workshops.

“We are seeing an exponential growth of job opportunities in careers related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics, so we need to stimulate the love for these skills, mobilize girls and young people to aspire for quality jobs and with a future based on innovation,” stated Vanessa Gibson, director of Investment Climate at CINDE.

“Although Costa Rica leads indexes in digital skills in Latin America, according to the World Economic Forum, as a country we are still fertile ground in human talent and we must continue to dedicate joint efforts that bring us closer to Industry 4.0,” Gibson noted.

With the help of CINDE, Accenture, Pixdea, Hologic, the Ministry of Public Education (MEP) and the Children’s Museum, a virtual reality experience strategy will be developed and implemented in public schools in the country. This is part of the complementary projects following the relaunching of the STEAM Room

“For the Ministry of Education this entertainment and learning room enhances and complements the way we are educating in Costa Rican classrooms. It is one more affirmative step we take as a country to advance and support modernization in comprehensive education,” declared Rocío Solís Gamboa, Vice Minister of Academics.

Vice Minister Gamboa also mentioned the importance of creating spaces where children and teenagers could develop critical and creative skills, to reach their full potential.

The STEAM Room was opened to the public this Thursday, June 2 at 9:00 a.m. with the presence of representatives from each of the companies involved in the project and members of the MEP, CINDE and the Children’s Museum.