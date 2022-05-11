President of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund pledges to strengthen it

Alvaro Ramos was appointed as executive president of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund. On May 9, Dr. Román Macaya, who served as executive president during the 2018-2022 period, symbolically handed over the “key” to the new leader of the institution.

The newly-appointed executive president graduated as economist from the University of Costa Rica, has a PhD in economics from the University of California at Berkeley and was selected by the President, Rodrigo Chaves, to serve as for the 2022-2026 period. He has worked as Superintendent of Pensions and at the International Labor Organization in Switzerland. He has also held the position of Vice Minister of Finance.

Ramos reaffirmed his commitment to work towards strengthening Costa Rica’s Social Security. “I am here to work very hard. My commitment for the coming years is to strengthen the Fund as much as possible,” he expressed.

He also mentioned that during his administration he will develop a strategy “so that the institution sees the 22nd century healthy and strong.” “Beyond a commitment to Costa Rican society, I have a commitment to my daughters; I want to give them a better country and a better country consists of a Fund that is stronger every day.”

Alvaro Ramos also explained part of his work will consist in making decisions to guarantee institutional long-term sustainability. Thus, population aging will be one of the challenges that will mark his work throughout the administration.

He emphasized “population aging is a challenge that can be faced.” Nonetheless, the changing employment scenario, where people work for irregular short periods of time, along with aging “implies an enormous challenge for the financing of social security throughout the world.”

Dr. Roberto Cervantes Barrantes, general manager of the institution, also participated in the ceremony and welcomed the new head of the organization. “Dr. Ramos has been entrusted to lead the most important institution in Costa Rica. A distinguished institution, a symbol of solidarity, equity and an undeniable pillar in the pursuit of social peace in our country,” he said.

“I am sure that under his leadership we will move forward in strengthening our institution with our eyes always focused on our users and their needs,” he reassured.

Dr. Román Macaya Hayes, who served as executive president during the 2018-2022 period, highlighted Ramos’ knowledge, experience and institution’s mystique.

“You are assuming one of the most important positions in Costa Rica. But I want to tell you, with all my heart, that you are going to find the solutions to the great challenges the institution faces, there are extraordinary people working in the Fund, with an impressive preparation and who work with a great mystique because they know what their profession means,” Macaya concluded.