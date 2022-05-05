Leadership Development hosted through the University for Peace in Costa Rica

A corporate sustainability manager, a coffee farmer, an employee at a tech company, a psychologist, the founder of an NGO and a master’s student – what could possibly bring a group like this together?

A leadership workshop at the University for Peace – that’s what!

Upon hearing the words ‘leader’ or ‘leadership’, you may have clear images that come to mind immediately – the faces of presidents, family members, human rights activists and mentors. Whether they hold a certain level of fame and are well-known publicly, or have had an important impact on your own life, these are all people who have been able to have meaningful influence over the lives of others.

Because at its core, that’s what a leader is – someone who cares about those around them and motivates them to be better, to reach their full potential. If we can start thinking of leadership outside the traditional sense of the CEO or the ‘boss’, it becomes strikingly clear that we all lead. We all have influence over others at work and at home, no matter what we dedicate our lives to.

It is out of this sentiment that the Positive Leadership workshop was developed. Coming up on May 13th & 14th, this unique 2-day training hosted through the United Nations established University for Peace is meant to transform your view of leadership. You’ll start with a deep understanding of yourself and how you lead, then turn the focus to your sphere of influence (your peers, team members and/ or organization). With a distinct view rooted in Positive Psychology, the program tackles important topics like strengths-based leadership, vulnerability and psychological safety.

Established by the General Assembly of the United Nations, the University for Peace mirrors the UN values, bringing together people from all sectors and backgrounds to create positive impact, some flying in to join us from abroad and others who are local to Costa Rica. You’ll connect deeply with your peers over the 2 days through interactive group exercises and energizing one-on-one activities, all designed to help you lead with compassion, empathy and confidence.

In the words of one of our recent alum, ‘there is no way you will be the same person after this workshop. It changed the way I see myself, gave me tangible tools to work with and helped me find real purpose in what I do.’

What are you waiting for?

How to get involved

The Positive Leadership workshop will be held at the University for Peace’s campus in Costa Rica this May 13th & 14th. To learn more and register, simply click here.

And if May doesn’t work, this workshop will be offered again September 8th & 9th as well, and is also available in an online format!

For a look at what past participants have to say about their experiences, check out this short video.

If you’d like to connect with our team directly, simply schedule a call with us. We’re more than happy to help.

This story was sponsored by UPEACE Centre for Executive Education