Southwest Airlines Deal Alert: 30% off Flights to Costa Rica

Southwest Airlines has a flash sale of 30% off from the United States to San Jose Costa Rica (as well as Mexico and the Caribbean) that has to be booked by April 28, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. CST. Anything after this time won’t be available under the sale, so you’ll need to act quickly.

The rates are available starting September 6 2022 and up to and including November 4 2022. Use the code GOTROPICAL in the promo box to activate the 30% savings

You have to go to Southwest Airlines to find the cheapest dates and prices from your city of choice. A third party site like Expedia won’t be able to get this rate for you.

Here’s some details about this flash sale:

The sale is valid for one-way or round-trip travel. Obviously, to get the most out of this sale you’ll want to book a round-trip ticket.

The discount is available on all fares, including Wanna Get Away, Anytime, and Business Select. Unfortunately, this sale is not valid when using Rapid Rewards points — it’s good for cash fares only.

The discount may vary depending on the flight, destination, and how full the flights are. For example, you may not find the discount available on days where there is an especially full fight, as Southwest can otherwise sell these seats for a higher price.

The sale is only valid on the fare itself, and government taxes and fees are added in after.

The discount is only valid for new flights, though if you have a flight already booked you may want to recheck the fare to see if it makes sense to cancel and then book again using the discount. Southwest allows free cancellations of tickets and the funds are immediately put back into your online Southwest wallet after cancellation.

While Southwest is usually very flexible with ticket changes, if you make a change after the sale ends, you’ll lose the discount.

Keep in mind that some of these cheap fares may not be direct flights and could include stops. Other airports with other airlines with lower-than-normal fares may also be available.

Other airlines offer flights between the United States to either San Jose (SJO) or Liberia (LIR) Costa Rica: Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Volaris, American Airlines, JetBlue and Spirit.

Direct flights to/from SJO in Costa Rica. Map via FlightConnections.

Tourists must meet Costa Rica’s general visa requirements; visitors must have a valid passport and proof of intent to exit the country (an outbound ticket) within 90 days.

The Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) is also letting everyone know that:

“Starting April 1, the temporary immigration measures for entering Costa Rica – put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic – are repealed. This eliminates the requirement to complete the epidemiological form known as the Health Pass and the requirement of medical insurance for unvaccinated foreigners”

For further details on this, the ICT lists all the current entry requirements for tourists on its website. Click here for the official page.