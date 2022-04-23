Coming to Costa Rica – Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will begin on June 3rd at the Pedregal Events Center in Costa Rica and will be open for 30 days.

Due to sanitary protocols, the entry will be regulated and groups will be allowed to go in every fifteen minutes, and the maximum duration of the tour will be of one and a half hours.

Through this experience, visitors will be able to immerse themselves in Van Gogh’s artwork, in a never seen before way. The iconic paintings will come to life appearing and disappearing, rolling across multiple surfaces, and enhancing the senses. Guests will be marveled at the way the images come to life before them.

The spectacle was designed by Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his crew, at the Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio. It features 4.3 trillion pixels, that transport the art- lovers into a three-dimensional world.

Van Gogh’s enthusiasts will enroll in a rich and unique multimedia experience: from strolling down the Place du Forum in Arles and see the Café Terrace at Night, to suddenly standing on the shores of the Rhone. The experience is magical and unforgettable.

Over 300 masterpieces will be presented: “The Starry Night”, “Sunflowers”, and “Café Terrace at Night”, will be freed from their frames. Imagination will fly along Van Gogh’s unique paintings.

After successful presentations in Europe, the United States, and Latin America with more than 20 million attendees worldwide, this has become the most successful multimedia experience of all time.

“Primo Entertainment has produced this exhibition in more than 30 cities in the United States and Latin America and we have been successful, because this experience offers a new look on how to experience art and learn the history of one of the most recognized artists in the world, in a 90-minute time span. We have received audiences of all kinds: families, couples, mothers with children, seniors. No one wants to miss it, as it is a unique and revolutionary event,” stated Andrés Neftalí, General Producer.