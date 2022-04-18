Costa Rican surfer, Brisa Hennessy, takes third place at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach

Costa Rican surfer, Brisa Hennessey, finished in third place at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Tournament held in Australia over the past week. Hennessey continues to stand out and give impressive performances in high-level competitions.

The Costa Rican athlete was knocked out in the semifinals with a score of 13.77, while rival Carissa Moore obtained a 14.50 score. The series was intense and close; in the end, it was defined by less than one point.

Moore is now ranked number one in the world and Brisa Hennessy drops to the second position. Currently, only 855 points separate both surfers.

During an interview, the Costa Rican Olympic athlete confessed that 2021 was the toughest year in her career, but at the same time, one that allowed her to grow as a surfer and achieve her goals for the 2022 season.

“I think the journey for every person is so different and beautiful in so many different ways. I had never cried so much as last year in my entire life. I felt like in those moments, everyone can break through, dig deep, be uncomfortable and find themselves; those are the most beautiful moments,” she explained.

The good results obtained by Brisa, including her victory in the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach event in Hawaii last February, allowed her to qualify for the second part of the Tour.

Additionally, she also managed to ensure her qualification for the 2023 World Surf League Tour.

After the loss, Brisa posted a picture on Instagram hugging Moore and mentioned “still pinching myself that I get to be amongst the caliber of all these incredible women, who shine in and out of the water through and through. Congrats @tylerwright & @rissmoore10 for not only showing us what true champions are made of but for your continual dedication to persevere with love, passion, graciousness throughout your journey.”

Brisa’s next competition will be in Australia as well, as she takes on the Margaret River Pro event, from April 24th to May 4th.