Costa Rica receives more Covid vaccines for Children and Adults

On Thursday night Costa Rica received an additional 48,000 Covid vaccination doses against SARS-CoV-2 for children and an additional 16,380 for adults from Pfzer/BioNTech . This makes a grand total of more than 8.4 million doses for Costa Rica of which 8 million have already been given out.

“The 2nd shipment of vaccines for the year, has a special emphasis on vaccination doses for children because 75% of the doses received are for children from 5 to 11 years old. This is very important in the face of the threat of the omicron variant because it allows us to extend the benefits of vaccination to protect the health and life to more groups and in this case to children”, said the Minister of Communication, Agustín Castro.”

Since last Tuesday (January 11), Costa Rica started vaccinating children between 5 and 11 years old.

As of January 10, the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) reports that 3,965,650 people have received at least one dose, of which 3,590,471 people have received two doses and 460,357 people have received their third dose. The institution has given a total of 8,016,478 doses.

For the year, 3,500,000 doses are expected to come from Pfizer/BioNTech, of which 128,760 vaccines have already arrived.