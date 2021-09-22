Covid in Costa Rica: Cases drop, but deaths still rising

Costa Rica averaged 30 deaths related to Covid-19 every day during epidemiological week 37, which spanned September 12-18, according to the Health Ministry. This represented 211 total deaths, 12.8% more than the prior week.

The country registered 15,182 new Covid-19 cases during epidemiological week 37, or 2,169 cases daily, a 14% decrease compared to the previous week.

The average number of hospitalized patients last week was 1,323 a 2.6% week-over-week increase.

As of September 21, Costa Rica has accumulated 6,098 total deaths related to Covid-19. On Tuesday, the country added 2,731 cases and 42 deaths, while 1,331 people remain hospitalized. Of the hospitalized, 25 are in private centers and 1,306 are in the public system; 450 people are in an ICU.

The majority of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Costa Rica are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, the Social Security Fund says. More than 2 million people — representing about 40% of the country’s population — are fully vaccinated.

In response to the recent rise in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Costa Rica reestablished weekend driving restrictions.

For more information about Covid-19 in Costa Rica, see the Health Ministry graphic below: