Covid-19 in Costa Rica: Cases & hospitalizations rising, deaths drop

Costa Rica registered 11,736 new Covid-19 cases during epidemiological week 32, which spanned August 8-14, according to the Health Ministry. This represents 1,676 cases per day and a 13.5% increase over the previous week.

The country recorded five fewer deaths related to Covid-19, suffering 89 deaths during epidemiological week 32 compared to 94 the week prior. This represents nearly 13 deaths per day.

The number of hospitalized patients rose by 41 people week over week. The number of new hospital admissions also rose by 15.8%, representing 86 more people.

As of August 17, Costa Rica has accumulated 5,269 deaths related to Covid-19. On Tuesday, the country added 1,932 new cases and 14 deaths, while 995 people remain hospitalized (409 in the ICU).

Costa Rica does not specify the vaccination status of people hospitalized with Covid-19 or deaths associated with the disease. Just under 900,000 people in Costa Rica have been fully vaccinated, representing about 17.5% of the country’s total population.

