Copa resumes ‘Panama Stopover’ travel deal

Copa Airlines and Panamanian tourism authorities this week announced the reactivation of the “Panama Stopover” campaign that allows passengers to add the Central American country to their travel plans at no additional cost.

Travelers will again be able to book a “Panama Stopover” through Copa Airlines as of August 16. The promotion allows for a free layover of up to seven days in Panama on a single itinerary.

“The Panama Stopover program is a sign of our commitment to showcasing Panama’s unique tourist attractions and diverse cultural heritage for travelers who fly through Tocumen International Airport,” said Pedro Heilbron, executive president of Copa.

Copa Airlines, which is based in Panama, describes the program as such:

Copa Airlines offers you the option of making a stop in Panama at no cost to your fare. You can stay from 24 hours to 7 days, choose your stop on your outbound or inbound flight at no additional cost. Plan your stay before buying your ticket to any of our destinations, plan the days you would like to stay in Panama at no additional cost in the fare.

For more information about the program and suggested itineraries, visit the official Panama Stopover website.

After the pandemic led to significant losses in 2020, Copa posted a small profit in the second quarter of 2021. The airline flies to Costa Rica from its hub in Panama City (PTY) and other major cities in Central America.

Panama requires a negative coronavirus test (PCR or antigen) for entry during the pandemic.