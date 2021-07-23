Photos: Flooding in Turrialba, Costa Rica
The consequences of heavy and persistent rainfall continue to impact Costa Rica on Friday, particularly in the canton of Turrialba and on the Caribbean.
The following cantons are under a Red Alert, indicating a large-scale emergency response and evacuations: Turrialba, Matina, Limón, Talamanca and Sarapiquí.
Houses and businesses have flooded in the cantons of Guatuso, Turrialba and Sarapiquí. At least one home was destroyed in Paraíso, Cartago.
Turrialba has accumulated 545 mm of rain in 36 hours, equivalent to twice the normal amount for all of July, according to the National Meteorological Institute (IMN).
Turrialba has received 720 mm of rainfall this month, the most for any July since 1942, when IMN began tracking these data.
Below are photos from Turrialba, via the CNE:
Call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.
