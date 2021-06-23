Continued decline in Covid cases, deaths in Costa Rica

Epidemiological week 24, which spanned June 13-19, registered 10,670 of Covid-19 cases in Costa Rica, down 9% compared to the previous period, according to Health Ministry data.

However, Costa Rica still ranks 14th globally in new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, per The New York Times tracker.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica averaged 20 daily deaths related to Covid-19 during epidemiological week 24, down from 24 daily deaths in the prior week.

On Tuesday, June 22: Costa Rica added 1,525 new cases of Covid-19 and 16 deaths. There were 1,143 people hospitalized, including 450 in the ICU.

According to the Health Ministry, 34% of the deaths during epidemiological week 24 were registered in the age group over 65 years; 33.3% in the group 50 to 64 years; and 32.7% in the age group 23 to 49 years.

As of June 22, Costa Rica has accumulated 4,546 deaths related to Covid-19.

As we reported earlier this week, Costa Rica’s coronavirus R value remains below one, suggesting that the number of new infections will continue to decrease, according to analysis from the University of Costa Rica (UCR).

“A rapid drop in the number of deaths is expected, not only due to the lowering of the pandemic curve, but also due to the effect of preferential vaccination of the most vulnerable people,” the UCR analysis reads.

The below graphic updates automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data:

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available. Visit the Costa Rican Presidency for the official list of coronavirus measures and alerts.